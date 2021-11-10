AP EAMCET seat allotment result to release today: How to check 

AP EAMCET seat allotment result: The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will today announce the first round seat allotment result of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) or AP EAMCET. The result will be available at the official website of AP EAMCET — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates will be required to login at the website to access the AP EAMCET round 1 seat allotment result. AP EAPCET seat allotment will be based on the candidate’s choice of options and will depend upon the number of seats available in a college and in a course for the required gender, area, category or course of study.

Students shortlisted in AP EAMCET seat allotment round 1 will be required to report at the respective institute and take admission between November 10 and November 15.

AP EAMCET seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the counselling website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link AP EAPCET seat allotment

Step 3: Login with your credentials

Step 4: Submit and access the AP EAPCET seat allotment result

A total of 1,66,460 students had appeared for the EAMCET 2021 engineering entrance examination out of which a total of 1,34,205 have qualified the exam.