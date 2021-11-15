AP EAMCET 2021 seat allotment result to be released today

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the seat allotment result of AP EAMCET or EAPCET today i.e November 15. The candidates can check the seat allotment result at apeamcet.nic.in.

AP EAMCET counselling 2021 result for round 1 was supposed to be released on November 10. Then, it got delayed to November 12 and November 15. After the AP EAPCET allotment list is out, candidates will have to download the allotment order and report for admission – first online and after that, offline at the allotted colleges.

AP EAMCET allotment result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- apeamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: In the new page, enter login credentials.

Step 3: AP EAMCET result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the allotment letter, take a printout for further reference.

The eligible EAMCET candidates can take admission to engineering, biotechnology, BTech (dairy technology), BTech (Agr. Engg.), BTech (Food Science and Technology), BSc (Agriculture)/ BSc (Horticulture)/ BVSc & AH/BFSc and BPharmacy, PharmaD courses.

Every year, the AP EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in Andhra Pradesh.