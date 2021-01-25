AP EAMCET round 2 allotment result 2020 today

AP EAMCET round 2 seat allotment result 2020 will be available at apeamcet.nic.in

AP EAMCET round 2 allotment result 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the seat allotment result of AP EAMCET on January 25. According to the notification, the result will be released after 6 pm today. Candidates can check the seat allotment result at apeamcet.nic.in.

“Registered candidates can get their login ID by sending SMS to 8790499899 as ‘APEAMCET (space) 01 (space) Your Hall Ticket Number’ through their registered mobile number. Candidates can get their allotted seat details by sending SMS to 8790499899 as’ APEAMCET (space) 02 (space) hall ticket number,” the notification mentioned.

AP EAMCET allotment result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: In the new page appeared, enter login credentials

Step 3: AP EAMCET result will be displayed on screen

Step 4: Download the allotment letter, take a print out for further reference.

The second round of counselling was concluded on January 23. The round one allotment result was earlier released on January 3.

Though EAMCET, candidates can take admission to the engineering, bio-technology, BTech (dairy technology), BTech (Agr. Engg.), BTech (Food Science and Technology), BSc (Agriculture)/ BSc (Horticulture)/ BVSc & AH/BFSc and BPharmacy, Pharma D courses.