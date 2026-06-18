AP EAMCET Results 2026 Today: How to check marks at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Candidates can check the result at APSCHE myCET mobile app also. (Image generated by AI)

AP EAMCET results 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the results of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET)this week. The results will be published at the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Additionally, the results will also be published on APSCHE myCET mobile app. For more updates on AP EAPCET result, counselling, top colleges, check IE Education.

AP EAPCET Results Live Updates

The exam was conducted between May 12 to May 20, 2026, in two shifts for two hour. The morning session was conducted between 9 AM to 12 PM, while the afternoon shift was held between 3 PM and 6 PM. After the exam was conducted, the provisional answer key was declared on May 25, with the objection window opened till May 27.