AP EAMCET Results 2026 Today: How to check marks at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET results 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the results of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET)this week. The results will be published at the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Additionally, the results will also be published on APSCHE myCET mobile app. For more updates on AP EAPCET result, counselling, top colleges, check IE Education.
AP EAPCET Results Live Updates
The exam was conducted between May 12 to May 20, 2026, in two shifts for two hour. The morning session was conducted between 9 AM to 12 PM, while the afternoon shift was held between 3 PM and 6 PM. After the exam was conducted, the provisional answer key was declared on May 25, with the objection window opened till May 27.
To check the results of the exam, candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below
Step 1- Visit the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Step 2- Click on the link of ‘AP EAMCET Results 2026’ at homepage.
Step 3- Enter your registration number and hall ticket number as login details.
Step 4- Click submit.
Step 5- The result will be shown on screen. Download and save it.
The question paper of AP EAMCET exam consists of 160 multiple-choice questions. Each question carries one mark. Candidates are given 3 hours to finish their exam. For engineering, there were 80 questions from Mathematics and 40 from Physics and Chemistry each. Meanwhile, for Agriculture and Medical, there were 80 questions from Biology and 40 questions from Physics and Chemistry. There will be no mark deduction for a wrong answer. For each correct answer, the candidate will get one mark.
After the results are declared, the counselling process will start for eligible candidates. For this, candidates have to register themselves , after which there will be document verification. Once it is done, mock allotment will take place, followed by which there is a final allotment.
Candidates who will get into their preferred college should pay the fees and secure the seat. The process of counselling is strictly based on the marks and will happen completely online.