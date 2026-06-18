AP EAMCET Results 2026 Live Updates: Link active at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Earlier, APSCHE announced that the EAPCET results will be out once the AP Inter Supply exam results will be released. IPE 1st and 2nd year exams result is expected today.
EAMCET Results 2026 AP Live Updates: The results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) are out today. The result is declared by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on their official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can also check their results on the APSCHE myCET mobile app.
AP Inter Supply Results 2026 Live Updates
To check the result of the AP EAMCET exam, candidates have to visit the official website and then click on the ‘AP EAMCET result 2026’ link on the homepage. Then enter the registration number and hall ticket number as login details and enter submit. The result will be shown on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.
The exam was conducted between May 12 and May 20, 2026, in two shifts. Each paper was for three hours. As per official data, the exam was conducted in 48 regional centres, which were spread across 25 districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Once the exam was over, the provisional answer key was published on May 25, and the objection window was opened till May 27. The question paper consisted of 160 multiple choice question with each question carrying one mark.
Candidates can view their AP EAPCET results by following these steps
Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that reads “AP EAMCET results 2026”.
Step 3: Enter login details such as registration number, date of birth and captcha.
Step 4: Click “Submit”. The result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the scorecard and save it for future reference.
Students who appeared for the AP EAMCET exam can check their results on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The rank card is also published by the council with the results.
To become eligible, candidates have to achieve a minimum of 25 per cent in the AP EAMCET exam. However, for candidates who are from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and the Scheduled Caste (ST) are exempted from the minimum qualifying marks requirement. Their admissions will take place on the basis of seats reserved for these categories. Last year, the results were published on June 9. The overall pass percentage was 71.65 per cent. A total of 3,62,429 candidates had appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted between May 19 to May 27. In 2024, the results were declared on June 11. The exam was conducted between May 18 to May 23, 2024.