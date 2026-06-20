AP EAMCET Results 2026 Live Updates: EAPCET rank card likely next week at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The result is declared by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on their official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

EAMCET Results 2026 AP Live Updates: The results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) will be released next week. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the results on its official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can also access their results via the APSCHE myCET mobile app.

Candidates who appeared for the AP EAPCET 2026 examination and have qualified in the Intermediate (10+2) or an equivalent examination are required to complete and submit a declaration form that includes their 10+2 marks.

Story continues below this ad To check the results of the AP EAMCET exam, candidates should visit the official website and click on the “AP EAMCET Result 2026” link on the homepage. They will need to enter their registration number and hall ticket number as login details, then click “Submit.” The result will be displayed on the screen. Be sure to download and save it for future reference. Live Updates Jun 20, 2026 01:50 PM IST AP EAMCET Results 2026 Live Updates: How to check Candidates can view their AP EAPCET results by following these steps Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the link that reads “AP EAMCET results 2026”. Step 3: Enter login details such as registration number, date of birth and captcha. Step 4: Click “Submit”. The result will appear on the screen. Step 5: Download the scorecard and save it for future reference. Jun 20, 2026 01:40 PM IST AP EAMCET Results 2026 Live Updates: Websites to check Students who appeared for the AP EAMCET exam can check their results on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The rank card is also published by the council with the results. Candidates can check the result at APSCHE myCET mobile app also. (Image generated by AI) The exam was conducted between May 12 and May 20, 2026, in two shifts. Each paper was for three hours. As per official data, the exam was conducted in 48 regional centres, which were spread across 25 districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Once the exam was over, the provisional answer key was published on May 25, and the objection window was opened till May 27. The question paper consisted of 160 multiple choice question with each question carrying one mark.

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