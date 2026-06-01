AP EAMCET Results 2026: How to check scorecards from cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Candidates can check their results on the official website of APSCHE. (Image generated by AI)

AP EAMCET results 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) today. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Along with the results, the council will also release the scorecards.

AP EAMCET 2026 Results Date, Time Live Updates

This year, the exam was conducted between May 12 and May 20 for two streams. For the engineering stream, the exam was conducted between May 12 and May 15, and on May 18, while for agriculture and pharmacy, the exam was conducted on May 19 and 20. The AP EAMCET exam was conducted on two shifts, for three hours. After the examination, the council declared the provisional answer key on May 25. The objection window was open until May 27.