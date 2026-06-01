AP EAMCET Results 2026: How to check scorecards from cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET results 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) today. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Along with the results, the council will also release the scorecards.
AP EAMCET 2026 Results Date, Time Live Updates
This year, the exam was conducted between May 12 and May 20 for two streams. For the engineering stream, the exam was conducted between May 12 and May 15, and on May 18, while for agriculture and pharmacy, the exam was conducted on May 19 and 20. The AP EAMCET exam was conducted on two shifts, for three hours. After the examination, the council declared the provisional answer key on May 25. The objection window was open until May 27.
To check the results of the AP EAMCET exam, students have to follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1- Go to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Step 2- On the homepage, click on the link ‘AP EAMCET Results 2026’.
Step 3- Enter registration number, date of birth and captcha as login details.
Step 4- Click on submit.
Step 5- Download and save the results for future use.
Counselling process: After the results are declared, the counselling process begins for the students. Candidates hwo had qualified have to go through the web counselling process for securing admission in college.
At first, candidates have to download their rank card from the APSCHE portal. Followed by which, the registration will take place, and candidates have to pay their counselling fee. Then the document verification will happen. Once it is done, candidates have to select their colleges in the engineering and pharmacy branches based on their rank. After that, they will get allotted to a college. If the candidates get into their preferred college, they are advised to pay the fees to secure the seat in the college.