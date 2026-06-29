AP EAMCET Results 2026: APSCHE likely to release EAPCET results on June 30 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will likely release the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) this week. While the authority has not announced the AP EAPCET/ EAMCET results and counselling schedule, reports suggest it will be published on June 30 at the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the EAPCET will be able to check the results using their registration number, date of birth and captcha. The exam was held between May 12 and May 20, 2026.

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Once the EAMCET results are declared, the counselling process will start. The process consists of registration, document verification, mock allotment of seats, and confirmation of seats. Once candidates get into their preferred college, they are advised to secure their seat by paying the fees.

AP EAMCET result 2026: How to check

To check the AP EAMCET results, candidates have to follow the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Go to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “AP EAMCET Results 2026” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth and captcha.

Step 4: Click submit and view the result.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

The scorecards consist of the student’s name, roll number, parents’ names, candidate’s category (if applicable), marks achieved in each subject, and total marks. Candidates are advised to contact the council authorities in case there are any mistakes in their results.

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The marks are determined using a 75:25 weightage formula. Of the total, 75 per cent is based on AP EAMCET results, while the remaining 25 per cent is based on class 12 results. Students are required to score at least 25 per cent (40 out of 160) to pass the exam. Candidates who fail to achieve the minimum pass percentage will not get a rank and will be ineligible for the counselling process.