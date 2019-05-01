AP EAMCET results 2019 LIVE updates: Result soon, check cut-off

AP EAMCET results 2019 LIVE: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada will declare the result of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test or AP EAMCET 2019 today at its official website — sche.ap.gov.in. The exam conducted to access students for admission to state-based colleges. The AP EAMCET was conducted from April 20 to 24, 2019 for different streams.

Read | AP EAMCET 2019 result: How to check

Candidates can check their result by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on EAMCET

Step 3: Click on the link ‘AP EAMCET 2019 result’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Result will appear

Based on the score, students can get admission in any professional course in Andhra Pradesh. Many will have to undergo counselling as well.