AP EAMCET results 2019 LIVE updates: Result soon, check cut-off

AP EAMCET results 2019 LIVE: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada will declare the result of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test or AP EAMCET 2019 today at its official website — sche.ap.gov.in. The exam conducted to access students for admission to state-based colleges. The AP EAMCET was conducted from April 20 to 24, 2019 for different streams.
Read | AP EAMCET 2019 result: How to check
Candidates can check their result by following these steps –
Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on EAMCET
Step 3: Click on the link ‘AP EAMCET 2019 result’
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 5: Log-in using the registration number
Step 6: Result will appear
Based on the score, students can get admission in any professional course in Andhra Pradesh. Many will have to undergo counselling as well.
AP EAMCET 2019: Counselling session
The counselling session will begin from the second week of June. Candidates need to bring original as well as photocopies of their education qualification documents, admit card and scorecard. The score card will be released today and can be downloaded from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in
How does EAMCET creates merit list?
The Candidates shall be ranked based on the EAMCET normalized marks (75% weightage) and 10+2 (25% weightage) in the order of merit
AP EAMCET 2018 cut-off
Last year, the engineering stream saw a pass percentage of 78.24 while 90.72 per cent candidates cleared the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2018.
Websites to check
Individual results will also be available on the websites: http://www.vidyavision.com ; http://www.manabadi.com ; http://www.manabadi.co.in; and http://www.schools9.com.
Qualifying marks
The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAMCET-2019 is 25% of the maximum marks considered for ranking. However, for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed.
AP EAMCET 2019 exam pattern
The Entrance test is conducted in online (Computer Based Examination) only for a during of 3 hours and the question paper consists of total 160 questions comprising of 80 questions in Mathematics, 40 questions in Physics and 40 questions in chemistry.
AP EAMCET 2019 answer key
Answer key for the engineering exam was released on April 23 and for agriculture exam, the same was available from April 24, 2019. Candidates were given a chance to raise objections till April 26, 2019
What is APEAMCET?
Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE. This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh