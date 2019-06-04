AP EAMCET Results 2019 Manabadi LIVE updates: When, where and how to check marks

Toggle Menu
AP EAMCET Results 2019 Manabadi LIVE Updates: The result of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test at its official website, sche.ap.gov.in or sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET/ from 11:30 am onwards.

AP EAMCET Results 2019 LIVE: Check at sche.ap.gov.in (Representational Image)

AP EAMCET Results 2019 Manabadi, APSCHE EAMCET Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the result of AP EAMCET. The candidates can view their Andhra Pradesh  Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) score and rank at its official website, sche.ap.gov.in or sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET/. The result was earlier to be declared on May 1 but was later postponed.

AP EAMCET Results 2019 Manabadi, APSCHE EAMCET Results 2019 LIVE Updates: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link
Step 3: Log-in  using roll number
Step 4: Result will appear

The examination was held from April 20 to 23, 2019. Individual results will also be available on the websites: vidyavision.com; manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and schools9.com.

AP EAMCET result 2019: What next?

On clearing the result, students will be eligible to appear for the counselling session. The counselling will begin from the second week of June. Candidates need to bring original as well as photocopies of their education qualification documents, admit card and scorecard. The score card will be released today and can be downloaded from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET result 2019: Minimum marks needed

The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAMCET-2019 is 25% of the maximum marks considered for ranking. However, for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed.

AP EAMCET result 2019: Pass percentage

Last year, the engineering stream saw a pass percentage of 78.24 while 90.72 per cent candidates cleared the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2018.

AP EAMCET result 2019: When was exam conducted?

The examination was held from April 20 to 23, 2019. It is a computer-based test conducted in two sessions – from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Who conducts AP EAMCET?

Every year, the AP EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

AP EAMCER result 2019: Where to check

Students who have appeared for the exam can check their result at - sche.ap.gov.in, www.vidyavision.com,  www.manabadi.com, www.manabadi.co.in, and www.schools9.com.

AP EAMCET result 2019: Date and time

After much delay, the result for AP EAMCET - the common entrance test conducted to enrol students in engineering, agriculture, and medicine courses in AP-based colleges and institutes - will be declared today - June 4, 2019. Students can check their result at che.ap.gov.in. 

AP EAMCET result 2019 LIVE updates: Result at sche.ap.gov.in (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

AP EAMCET result 2019 LIVE updates: The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAMCET-2019 is 25 per cent of the maximum marks considered for the ranking. The counselling session will begin from the second week of June. Every year, the AP EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

