AP EAMCET Results 2019 Manabadi LIVE updates: When, where and how to check marks

AP EAMCET Results 2019 Manabadi, APSCHE EAMCET Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the result of AP EAMCET. The candidates can view their Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) score and rank at its official website, sche.ap.gov.in or sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET/. The result was earlier to be declared on May 1 but was later postponed.

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using roll number

Step 4: Result will appear

The examination was held from April 20 to 23, 2019. Individual results will also be available on the websites: vidyavision.com; manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and schools9.com.