AP EAMCET Results 2019 date: JNTU Kakinada releasing result after May 27

AP EAMCET Results 2019: The result for the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET examination is not releasing today, that is, May 27, 2019. When released, the candidates who have appeared for the AP EAMCET download their result from sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. On the official website, a message by the AP EAMCET has been posted that the RC/RV marks from TS BIE will be received after May 27. “Hence, AP EAMCET-2019 ranks will be declared after 27th May.”

Advertising

The examination was held from April 20 to 23, 2019. Individual results will also be available on the websites: vidyavision.com; manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and schools9.com.

Every year, the AP EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh. It is a computer-based test conducted in two sessions – from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAMCET-2019 is 25 per cent of the maximum marks considered for ranking.

Advertising

AP EAMCET results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet

Step 2: Click on the download AP EAMCET link

Step 3: You will re-directed to another page. Here click on the ‘result’ link

Step 4: Enter registration, roll number and the date of birth

Step 5: The AP EAMCET result will appear on screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the engineering stream saw a pass percentage of 78.24 while 90.72 per cent candidates cleared the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2018.

About AP EAMCET

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada conducts the EAMCET examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to engineering, medical, agriculture and management courses. It is the second largest technical university in the country with 273 affiliated colleges. The university separated from the erstwhile Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in 2008.