AP EAMCET result 2026 out, over 1.8 lakh qualify in Engineering stream

AP EAMCET Results 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) on July 1, 2026. The results are announced on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results from the website mentioned earlier. The exam was held between May 12 to May 20, 2026.

AP EAPCET Results Live Updates

In AP EAPCET 2026, 1,82,317 students qualified in the Engineering stream, recording a 70.52% pass rate, while 63,546 students qualified in the Agriculture & Pharmacy stream, with an impressive 89.59% pass rate. Notably, girls outperformed boys in the Engineering stream, achieving a 71.65% pass rate.

Warm congratulations to every student who qualified in #APEAPCET2026! 🎉

🔹 Engineering: 1,82,317 qualified (70.52%)

🔹 Agriculture & Pharmacy: 63,546 qualified (89.59%)

Proud that our daughters led the way in Engineering with a 71.65% pass rate! 👏

Your success powers Andhra… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) July 1, 2026

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The exam for the engineering course was held between May 12 to May 15 and May 18, while the exam for agriculture and pharmacy stream was conducted between May 19 and May 20, 2026. The provisional answer key was released on May 25, 2026. The objection window was open till May 27, 2026 by the council.

AP EAMCET result 2026: How to check

To check the AP EAMCET results, candidates have to follow the steps mentioned below

Step 1: Go to the official website at, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “AP EAMCET Results 2026” link at homepage.

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth and captcha.

Step 4: Click submit and view the result.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

The scorecards consist of the student’s name, roll number, parents name, candidate’s category (if applicable), marks achived in each subject and total marks achieved. Candidates are advised to contact with the council authorities in case there are any mistakes in their result.

The marks are determined using the weightage formula of 75:25. 75 per cent of the marks are from AP EAMCET results, while the remaining 25 per cent are from the class 12 results. Students are required to score at least 25 per cent (40 out of 160) to pass the exam. Candidates who fail to achieve the minimum pass percentage will not get a rank and will be ineligible for the counselling process.

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Once the results are declared, the counselling process will start. The process consists of registration, document verification, mock allotment of seat, confirmation of seats. Once candidates get into their preferred college, they are advised to secure their seat by paying the fees.