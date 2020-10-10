AP EAMCET Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Download score card, cut-off, counselling schedule, admission process

AP EAMCET Result 2020 LIVE: Download score card at sche.ap.gov.in. Representational image/ file

AP EAMCET Results 2020 Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the result for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) today. The result will be available online — sche.ap.gov.in. Over 2.72 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the exam.

The result will be based on the final answer key. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to take admissions in Andhra Pradesh based colleges in the stream they had appeared for the exam. AP-based colleges also accept the national entrance exams — NEET and JEE — for medical and engineering admissions, respectively.

READ | Top engineering colleges in India and abroad

To check the score card, candidates need to click on the website- sche.ap.gov.in. Click on the result link for AP EAMCET. Log-in using credentials. The result will appear on the screen.

The AP EAMCET for engineering was held on September 17, 18, 21, 22, and 23 and for agriculture-related courses on September 23, 24, and 25.