Saturday, October 10, 2020
AP EAMCET Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Download score card, cut-off, counselling schedule, admission process

AP EAMCET Result 2020 Manabadi LIVE Updates: Over 2.72 lakh (2,72,720) candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can check the result through the website- sche.ap.gov.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 10, 2020 8:27:52 am
AP EAMCET Results 2020 Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the result for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) today. The result will be available online — sche.ap.gov.in. Over 2.72 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the exam.

The result will be based on the final answer key. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to take admissions in Andhra Pradesh based colleges in the stream they had appeared for the exam. AP-based colleges also accept the national entrance exams — NEET and JEE — for medical and engineering admissions, respectively.

To check the score card, candidates need to click on the website- sche.ap.gov.in. Click on the result link for AP EAMCET. Log-in using credentials. The result will appear on the screen.

The AP EAMCET for engineering was held on September 17, 18, 21, 22, and 23 and for agriculture-related courses on September 23, 24, and 25.

AP EAMCET Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Follow direct link to get result 

08:27 (IST)10 Oct 2020
Qualifying marks

The qualifying percentage of marks for EAMCET is 25 per cent of the maximum marks considered for the ranking. Students will be ranked based on their marks. Selected students will have to participate in the counselling sessions. The details of counselling will also be released along with the result.

08:16 (IST)10 Oct 2020
AP EAMCET result today

The result of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) will be released on October 10. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh will officially release the result through a press conference at 10 am today, as per the statement. The candidates can check their results at sche.ap.gov.in, once declared.

AP EAMCET Result AP EAMCET Result 2020 LIVE: Download score card at sche.ap.gov.in. Representational image/ file

AP EAMCET Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAMCET-2019 is 25 per cent of the maximum marks considered for the ranking. The schedule for counselling will be released soon at the official website.

Every year, the AP EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

