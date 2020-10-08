AP EAMCET result 2020 likely tomorrow

AP EAMCET result 2020: Check at sche.ap.gov.in (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/ Representational)

AP EAMCET result 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to declare the result for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) on October 9. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results at sche.ap.gov.in, once declared. The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE.

AP EAMCET preliminary answer key has been released and candidates were given chance to raise objections against the same till September 28. Now, the final answer key will be issued along with the result. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to take admissions in Andhra Pradesh based colleges in the stream they had appeared for the exam.

AP EAMCET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on AP EAMCET

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAMCET 2019 is 25 per cent of the maximum marks considered for the ranking. Students will be ranked based on their marks. Selected students will have to participate in the counselling sessions. The details of counselling will also be released along with the result.

