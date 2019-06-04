AP EAMCET result 2019 today at 11:30 am: How to check

AP EAMCET result 2019: As per reports, the chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will release EAMCET results today at 11:30 am. The Principal Secretary of Higher Education will also present in the programme. Along with the result, the ranks will also release today at the official website – sche.ap.gov.in. Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released a note informing the result of Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) conducted for admission to Andhra Pradesh-based colleges will be declared after May 27 (Monday), 2019. This year, EAMCET was held from April 20 to April 23.

That move was taken by the APSCHE to give chance to students from Telangana Board of Intermediate Education who had applied for revaluation of their Intermediate results.

AP EAMCET result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘AP EAMCET – 19’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the result link

Step 5: Log-in using registration number, the result will appear

AP EAMCET is conducted for admission to engineering, bio-technology, B.Tech (dairy technology), B Tech (Agr. Engg.), B Tech (Food Science and Technology), B.Sc. (Ag)/ B.Sc. (Hort)/ B.V.Sc. & A.H/B.F.Sc and B. Pharmacy, Pharma. D. courses offered by universities/institutes in Andhra Pradesh. The examination for PCM, PCB, and PCMB groups were conducted on separate days.

Meanwhile, in the AP inter result 2019, a total of 10.17 lakh students appeared of which, 6.3 lakh passed while 52,000 candidates remained absent. The girls have again scored higher than boys with 75 pass percentage while boys are at 68 per cent. Among districts, Krishna Jilla has got the highest pass percentage at 72 per cent.