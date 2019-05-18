AP EAMCET result 2019: Date and time confirmed

AP EAMCET result 2019: The Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) conducted for admission to Andhra Pradesh-based colleges was held from April 20 to April 23, 2019 for various courses. The result for the same was expected in the first week of May. As per the latest notification by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), the result will now be declared after May 27 (Monday), 2019.

In the notification, the APSCHE stated, “the Telangana intermediate result for re-evaluation or re-verification will be received after May 27, 2019. Hence, AP EAMCET 2109 ranks will be declared after May 27, 2019.” The TSBIE will be releasing the result of the intermediate exams again as there was an alleged goof-up in the result declaration.

Some students and their parents claimed that even meritorious students have scored low marks. Errors like not displaying practical exam marks in the memos of certain geography students and error by examiners, along with mistakes of other nature have come to the fore since the announcement of results. A three-member committee, appointed by the state government to look into the issue, has pointed out certain shortcomings and suggested remedial measures

The board said that it specially re-verified the answer scripts of 53 students—23 who committed suicide, three who attempted suicide, and 27 other students who complained.

Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Apart from it, the students can check the results via the app- ‘T App Folio’.

AP EAMCET result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘AP EAMCET – 19’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the result link

Step 5: Log-in using registration number, the result will appear

The result link is not yet activated and will only be displayed after May 27, 2019.

Students from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh apply for AP EAMCET for admission to undergraduate courses. Meanwhile, in the AP inter result 2019, a total of 10.17 lakh students appeared of which, 6.3 lakh passed while 52,000 candidates remained absent. The girls have again scored higher than boys with 75 pass percentage while boys are at 68 per cent. Among districts, Krishna Jilla has got the highest pass percentage at 72 per cent.