AP EAMCET rank card 2020 likely today, here’s how to download

Download AP EAMCET rank card 2020 at sche.ap.gov.in. Representational image/ file

AP EAMCET rank card 2020: The rank card for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) is likely to be released on October 14. The candidates who had appeared in the EAMCET can check and download rank card through the website- sche.ap.gov.in.

Earlier, the result was released on October 10, and a total of 84.78 per cent applicants qualified in engineering, 91.77 per cent qualified in agriculture and medical streams.

AP EAMCET rank card 2020: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on AP EAMCET

Step 3: Click on the ‘download rank card’ link

READ | Top Colleges in India | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India | Best engineering colleges

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Rank card will appear, download

The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAMCET is 25 per cent of the maximum marks considered for the ranking. The candidates willing to take part in counselling have to register and pay the fee and then booking of slots for document verification is done. After the booking of the slot is done, candidates have to report at the venue for verification of documents in person. On the verification of the documents, the seats are allotted to the candidates and final admission is offered.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd