AP EAMCET provisional answer key on May 23

AP EAMCET Provisional Answer Key 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on May 23 will release the provisional answer key for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET), 2026.
Candidates will also have the provision to raise their objections to the provisional answer keys, as per the rules of AP EAMCET/EAPCET. The last date to file objections against the AP EAMCET answer key is May 25 for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy.
Students who have appeared for the entrance exam can check the provisional answer key on the official website of cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP EAMCET exam for Pharmacy and Agriculture was held on May 19 and May 20. The engineering exam was held between May 12 and May 15, and on May 18.
As per the timetable, the provisional answer key for all three subjects was released on May 23, 2026. The final answer key is expected to be available within a few days. To raise objections, candidates have to pay Rs. 300 for each question. The amount is refundable for objections that are valid.
The final answer key will be released after the scrutiny is done against the challenges raised by candidates against the provisional answer key. The scrutiny will be done by the expert committee members. Once done, the revised and final answer key will be published.
Students can calculate their probable scores after the final answer key is released, as no further challenges will be taken into consideration. The council has mentioned that the result will be mentioned based on the final key.
Last year, the final answer key was released on June 8, 2025. The exam was conducted between May 21 to May 27.
After taking into consideration the release of the provisional answer key and the objections key, the council has delcared that the result will be published tentatively on June 1, this year.