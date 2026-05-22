AP EAMCET provisional answer key on May 23

AP EAMCET Provisional Answer Key 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on May 23 will release the provisional answer key for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET), 2026.

Candidates will also have the provision to raise their objections to the provisional answer keys, as per the rules of AP EAMCET/EAPCET. The last date to file objections against the AP EAMCET answer key is May 25 for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy.

Students who have appeared for the entrance exam can check the provisional answer key on the official website of cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP EAMCET exam for Pharmacy and Agriculture was held on May 19 and May 20. The engineering exam was held between May 12 and May 15, and on May 18.