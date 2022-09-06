scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

AP EAMCET 2022: Phase 1 Seat allotment result today; how to check

AP EAMCET 2022 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result: Candidates who will be allotted seats through AP EAMCET exam have to report to the allotted institute regarding the confirmation of seats and completion of admission process.

AP EAMCET 2022, APSCHE, JNTU, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. counseling, Education DeskCandidates can visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in to remain updated.(Representational image/ unsplash.com)

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release AP EAMCET Phase 1 seat allotment result today i;e September 6. Candidates participating in the counselling process will be able to check the result at sche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET seat allotment will be carried out on the basis of marks scored by the candidates in the EAMCET entrance exam.

The process for seat allotment is done via online mode with one round of counselling only. Eligible candidates need to register for the AP EAMCET counselling in online mode and fill in their preferred choices of colleges in order to apply for the seat allotment process. Candidates who will be allotted seats through AP EAMCET exam have to report to the allotted institute regarding the confirmation of seats and completion of admission process.

Steps to Check AP EAMCET 2022 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1- Go to the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2- Tap on the link provided on the homepage to download the AP EAMCET First Seat Allotment letter 2022.

Step 3- Fill the registration number, login id and password.

Step 4- Download and print the allotment letter for further use.

Candidates who are shortlisted in the phase 1 seat allotment are eligible for the AP EAPCET choice filling and locking process. While exercising the EAPCET web options, candidates will have to select their preferred colleges and courses in order of preference.

 

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 09:41:06 am
