AP EAMCET final phase counselling begins tomorrow: How to apply, documents needed

AP EAMCET final phase counselling 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will begin the final phase of counselling tomorrow – August 21 (Wednesday). Candidates who have appeared in round one and two of the APEAMCET counselling, irrespective of their ranks, can apply for the vacant seats.

Advertising

To be eligible for counselling, one will have to pay the processing fee, select options at the official website, apeamcet.nic.in and appear for counselling with original documents. The options will be frozen on August 22 and candidates cannot modify further. As per the official schedule, allotment will be published on the website on August 24 (Saturday) after 6 pm.

AP EAMCET counselling: How to apply

Step 1: Visit apeamcet.nic.in and click on processing fee payment online

Step 2: Enter APEAMCET Hall Ticket number and rank and click on pay fee online

Step 3: Once the payment is success click on print button and take a print out and produce at the time of verification of certificates

In video| Course or college, what should be your choice?

Advertising

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1,200 as processing fee, for reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 600. Only those who have made the payment will be allowed to attend certificate verification as per the schedule and ranks mentioned against each date.

In case of any query, candidates can refer to the official helplines, convenerapeamcet2019@gmail.com or dial-in at 7995645692 / 7995845619 / 8688896062 / 8688889464.

Those who have cleared the AP EAMCET 2019 or Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test will be eligible for the counselling. A total of 1,38,160 students qualified for the counselling process. The pass percentage for agriculture and related courses is 83.64 per cent while in the engineering stream, as many as 74.39 per cent students cleared the exam.