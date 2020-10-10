AP EAMCET engineering rank list dominated by JEE Advanced 2020 toppers

AP EAMCET result declared at sche.ap.gov.in (File Photo)

In the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET result announced today, the top ranks were held by the same students who have topped the JEE Advanced 2020. Among the top five, three students also hold top ranks in the national level engineering exams. In both JEE Advanced and JEE Main, students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have shown good performance. In JEE Main result 2020, a total of 24 candidates scored 100 percentile with the largest number of toppers coming from Telangana — eight students. AP too had three top-ranking students.

In AP EAMCET, Vavilapalli Sainath from Visakhapatnam has topped the exam and got rank 1 in the engineering stream, and in the agriculture and medical category, Guthi Chaitanya Bindu from Guntur has got rank 1.

Kumar Satyam from Ranga Reddy district of Telangana has not only secured rank 2 in AP EAMCET but has also got All India Rank (AIR) 22 in the IIT entrance exam. The rank 3 holder of AP EAMCET Ganggula Bhuvan Reddy has secured all India rank 2 in JEE Advanced. He is also a topper in the OBC category in the IIT entrance test.

Likhith Reddy – the AP EAMCET rank 4 holder was one of the 24 students to have secured 100 percentile in JEE Mains 2020.

A similar trend was observed in TS EAMCET where the JEE Main female topper Tanuja Chakku had got rank 15. She was the only female to have got 100 percentile score in JEE Main 2020.

In the AP EAMCET result 2020, a total of 1,33,066 persons qualified in engineering, 69,616 persons qualified the exam in agriculture, medical streams. A total of 1,56,953 students had appeared for the engineering stream and 75,858 for agriculture, and medical streams. Thus, the pass percentage of the engineering stream was at 84.78 per cent and 91.77 per cent for agriculture, and medical streams.

