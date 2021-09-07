scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 07, 2021
AP EAMCET/ EAPCET Result 2021 date: When and where to check

AP EAMCET Result 2021 date: Meanwhile, the answer keys for the AP EAMCET engineering and pharmacy streams were released in August.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
September 7, 2021 11:20:26 am
AP EAMCET Result 2021 date: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the result for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) on September 8, reports suggest. The result will be available online at sche.ap.gov.in from 10:30 am. The AP EAMCET 2021 was held on August 19, 20, 23, 24, and 25.

Meanwhile, the answer keys for the AP EAMCET engineering and pharmacy streams were released and the agriculture stream is expected today.

To check the scorecard, candidates need to click on the website — sche.ap.gov.in. On behalf of APSCHE, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK), conducts the exam.

AP EAMCET is a state-level exam, held for admission in BTech, BSc (Agriculture), BSc (Horticulture), Pharm D or BPharma, BVSc & AH etc courses. The exam is only held once a year, in CBT mode. AP EAMCET is now known by the name Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET).

The AP EAMCET result will be based on the final answer key. Those who crack the entrance test will be eligible to take admissions in Andhra Pradesh-based colleges in the stream they had appeared for the exam. AP-based colleges also accept the national entrance exams like NEET and JEE scores for medical and engineering admissions, respectively.

