AP EAPCET (EAMCET) answer key release date announced; check schedule

AP EAPCET 2022 answer key: The State Council for Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh (APSCHE) has announced the dates for the release of the preliminary answer keys along with candidates response sheets for engineering and agricultural stream. Once released, candidates will be able to check the answer keys on the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

As per the official notice by APSCHE, the preliminary answer keys along with candidates response sheets for engineering stream will be released at 5 pm of July 12. The preliminary answer keys along with candidates response sheets for agricultural stream will be released at 9 am of July 13, 2022.

AP EAPCET 2022 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official APSCHE website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘AP EAPCET 2022’, available on the home page.

Step 3: The link for answer key for engineering/architecture will be available on the AP EAPCET page; click on that.

Step 4: The provisional answer key will be displayed on your screen in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save fir future reference.

Engineering candidates will be given time till 5 pm of July 14 to raise objections, and students enrolled in agricultural stream will have time till 9 am of July 15 to register their objections. Candidates will be able to raise objections only through the online link provided on the website.

Candidates should remember that the answer key is provisional and subject to challenge. The final result will be declared only after all raised objections are assessed by experts. AP EAPCET (also known as AP EAMCET) is conducted as an entrance level exam for Engineering, Pharmacy and other professional courses at undergraduate level.