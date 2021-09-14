AP EAPCET/EAMCET result for agriculture stream declared

The AP EAPCET result 2021 for the agriculture stream has been declared today by the state education minister Audimulapu Suresh. The result is available on the official website at sche.ap.gov.in. The AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2021 was held on August 19, 20, 23, 24, and 25 and candidates can check the individual result using the registration and hall ticket number.

How to check AP EAMCET result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download rank card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number, hall ticket, and date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear, download, and take a printout for further reference.

The AP EAMCET 2021 result for engineering and pharmacy streams was announced on September 8. A total of 80.62% of the total candidates who had appeared for AP EAMCET in the engineering stream, have qualified in the exam.

In EAMCET, Koyi Sree Nikhil topped the engineering entrance, followed by Varada Mahanth Naidu, and DV Paneesh who secured AIR 2 and 3 respectively.

The entrance test is held for admission to engineering, bio-technology, B.Tech (dairy technology), B Tech (Agr. Engg.), B Tech (Food Science and Technology), B.Sc. (Ag)/ B.Sc. (Hort)/ B.V.Sc. & A.H/B.F.Sc and B. Pharmacy, Pharma. D. courses offered by universities/institutes in Andhra Pradesh