AP EAMCET counselling rescheduled: Check revised dates

AP EAMCET counselling 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has revised the dates for the counselling to held to enrol students for engineering and pharmacy programmes in Andhra Pradesh-based colleges. Students can check the revised schedule at the official website, apeamcet.nic.in.

Earlier, the counselling was to begin from July 3 which now will begin from July 8, 2019. There will be three rounds in total. After which students will be allowed to change options on July 14. The final allotment list will be released on July 16, 2019.

AP EAMCET counselling 2019: Revised schedule

Those who have cleared the AP EAMCET 2019 or Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test will be eligible for the counselling. A total of 1,38,160 students qualified for the exam. The pass percentage for agriculture and related courses is 83.64 per cent while in the engineering stream, as many as 74.39 per cent students cleared the exam.

Meanwhile, AP EAMCET NEET 2019 is also open. The Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Andhra Pradesh released the list of selected candidates for admission to medical or dental courses in state-based colleges. The list is available at the official website, ntruhs.ap.nic.in. The selected candidates will then have to undergo a medical exam and document verification.