AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Registration for AP EAPCET Phase 1 begins at cap.apcfss.in, link here

AP EAMCET result declared 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) counselling for phase 1 will start today. The Department of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh, will open the portal for the eligible applicants at cap.apcfss.in.

AP EAPCET/ EAMCET exam was conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2026.

The last date to register is July 29, 2026. The online verification of uploaded certificates at the notified help line centres will be done from July 22 to July 31, 2026.

The candidates can exercise web options between July 25 and July 31, 2026. The web options can be changed on August 1, 2026, and the allotment result will be released on August 6, 2026.