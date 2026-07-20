AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Registration for AP EAPCET Phase 1 begins at cap.apcfss.in, link here

AP EAMCET result declared 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) counselling for phase 1 will start today. The Department of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh, will open the portal for the eligible applicants at cap.apcfss.in.
AP EAPCET/ EAMCET exam was conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2026.
The last date to register is July 29, 2026. The online verification of uploaded certificates at the notified help line centres will be done from July 22 to July 31, 2026.
The candidates can exercise web options between July 25 and July 31, 2026. The web options can be changed on August 1, 2026, and the allotment result will be released on August 6, 2026.
Candidates eligible to apply can check the list of required documents for the counselling process.
After the exam is conducted, the provisional answer key was issued on May 25, 2026. The objection window was open till May 27, 2026. An expert panel has reviewed the challenge made by the students. The final answer key was made based on the provisional answer key and the challenges made by the students through the objection window.
The counselling process consists of online registration, document verification, followed by mock allotment of seat and final allotment. Once candidates gets into their preferred college, they should pay the fees and secure their seat.