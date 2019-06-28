AP EAMCET counselling 2019 begins: Check how to apply

AP EAMCET counselling 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has initiated the online counselling process for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in Andhra Pradesh-based colleges. Those who have cleared the AP EAMCET 2019 or Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test will be eligible for the counselling.

Advertising

Interested and eligible candidates need to register themselves at the official website, apeamcet.nic.in. The application process has begun today – June 28 (Friday) and will conclude on July 8, 2019. All qualifying candidates from rank 1 to last are eligible to apply.

Read| AP EAMCET result, rank card updates

AP EAMCET counselling 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘processing fee payment online’

Step 3: Make payment

Step 4: Check verification status

Step 5: Eligible candidates directly register by filling details, else attend certificate verification

Step 6: After registration, log-in using registration details

Step 7: Chose college, courses and print list of selected option

Step 8: Log-in for allotment order, print

Step 9: Report at the college

AP EAMCET counselling 2019: Fee

Candidates need to pay Rs 1200 as processing fee. For SC and ST category candidates the fee is Rs 600.

Advertising

In case any candidates’ fee is deducted but submitted due to a network error or other issues, it will be refunded within four days. In case the problem persists or any other query, candidates can connect with the officials at apsche.pay@gmail.com and cetsrefund@gmail.com

In Video| college v/s course: How to choose?

For shortlisted candidate the document verification will be held in two shifts – morning shift will begin at 9 am and the afternoon will begin at 1 pm. The process will be conducted from July 1 to July 6 at the respective institute campus.

A total of 1,38,160 students qualified for the exam. The pass percentage for agriculture and related courses is 83.64 per cent while in the engineering stream, as many as 74.39 per cent students cleared the exam.