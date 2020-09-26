AP EAMCET answer key, repsonse sheet released: Here’s how to raise objection

AP EAMCET answer key released (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/JEE Main)

AP EAMCET answer key 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the answer key for the engineering, agriculture, and medical common entrance test (AP EAMCET) 2020 at its official website, sche.ap.gov. Candidates can raise objections until September 28. Objections will be studied and a final answer key will be released thereafter.

The result will be based on the final answer key. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to take admissions in Andhra Pradesh based colleges in the stream they had appeared for the exam. AP-based colleges also accept the national entrance exams NEET and JEE for medical and engineering admissions, respectively.

AP EAMCET answer key 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the answer APEAMCET link

Step 3: Click on the answer key link

Step 4 Click on the session you appeared for

Step 5: A PDF will open, check

Students have to submit their objections in the below format corresponding to the preliminary key of the master copy. This means, in case they have to send any objection, they will have to do so in the following manner –

The objections if any, on the preliminary key can be sent on or before 5 pm on September 28 for engineering and agriculture and medicine streams to email id: apeamcet2020objections@gmail.com.

