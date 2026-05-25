AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026: Provisional answer keys releasing today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

EAMCET Key, Response Sheet 2026 AP Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 provisional answer keys will be released today at 11 am. Candidates can find the link to download their provisional answer keys from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The exam was conducted between May 12 and May 18, 2026. AP EAPCET entrance examination was held by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) in online mode in two shifts every day in multiple exam centres.

AP EAMCET is for students who want to take admission into undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy. For more updates on AP EAMCET admissions, result, counselling, click here.

According to APSCHE, candidates can access the answer key and response sheets by logging in with their registration number, hall ticket number and other required credentials. Along with the answer key, candidates will also be able to estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

AP EAMCET 2026: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official AP EAPCET website

Step 2: Click on the link to download the provisional answer keys available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, i.e. your application number and password

Step 4: The provisional answer keys will display on the screen

Step 5: Download and get it printed for future reference

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The objection window against the preliminary key will remain open till May 25. Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional AP EAPCET answers can submit objections online. The final AP EAPCET 2026 answer key will be prepared after considering all challenges raised by students, following which the AP EAMCET 2026 results are expected to be declared tentatively on June 1.

The question paper consisted of 160 multiple-choice questions comprising 80 questions in mathematics, 40 questions in physics and 40 questions in chemistry. In the provisional answer keys of AP EAMCET, students will find no negative marking, which means no deduction in marks will be made if no response or an incorrect response is selected for a question.

Last year, in 2025, a total of 3,62,429 students registered for AP EAPCET 2025. Of these, 2,64,840 candidates appeared for the Engineering stream, while 75,460 students took the test for Agriculture and Pharmacy. In the Engineering stream, 1,89,748 candidates qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 71.65. The examination was conducted from May 9 to May 27, 2025, in two sessions per day across 145 centres across 24 districts of Andhra Pradesh and two centres in Hyderabad.