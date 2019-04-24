AP EAMCET answer key 2019: How to download, raise objections

AP EAMCET answer key 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) will release the answer keys for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( AP EAMCET) 2019 on its official website, sche.ap.gov.in. The exam for admission to Andhra Pradesh-based colleges in the said disciplines was conducted on April 20, 21, 22, and 23 for engineering courses and April 23 and 24 for agriculture courses. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download answer keys from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in.

Advertising

Candidates who have any objection to any of the answers in the answer key can raise concerns on or before April 26 (Friday), 2019 till 5 pm. These objections will be considered by a panel based on whose decision a final answer key will be released. The result for AP EAMCET 2019 will be declared on May 1, 2019.

Read| Top engineering colleges in India

AP EAMCET 2019 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click AP EAMCET 2019

Step 3: Click on the link ‘AP EAMCET 2019 answer key’

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Answer key will appear

Candidates can download, take a print out of the same. They need to analyse the answer key and in case any error found, they have to report it with supporting proofs.

To raise a query, the candidates will have to mention their application details along with other particulars. It includes hall ticket number, subject, question number, exam date, stream (engineering or agriculture), date and session, answer given in the EAMCET key and what is the suggested answer.