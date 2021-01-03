AP EAMCET allotment result 2020 released, here’s how to check

AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2020 available at apeamcet.nic.in.

AP EAMCET allotment result 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) declared the seat allotment result of AP EAMCET on Sunday. The candidates can check the seat allotment result at apeamcet.nic.in.

“Registered Candidates can get their Login ID by sending SMS to 8790499899 as ‘APEAMCET (space) 01 (space) Your Hall Ticket Number’ through their registered mobile number. Candidates can get their Allotted Seat Details by sending SMS to 8790499899 as’ APEAMCET (space) 02 (space) Hall Ticket Number,” the notice mentioned.

READ | Top Colleges in India | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India | Best engineering colleges

AP EAMCET allotment result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: In the new page appeared, enter login credentials

Step 3: AP EAMCET result will be displayed on screen

Step 4: Download the allotment letter, take a print out for further reference.

The eligible EAMCET candidates can take admission to engineering, bio-technology, BTech (dairy technology), BTech (Agr. Engg.), BTech (Food Science and Technology), BSc (Agriculture)/ BSc (Horticulture)/ BVSc & AH/BFSc and BPharmacy, PharmaD courses.

Every year, the AP EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in Andhra Pradesh.