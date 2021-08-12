AP EAMCET 2021: How to download admit card, last week preparation guide

AP EAMCET admit card 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUK), Kakinada, will today release the AP EAMCET 2021 hall ticket on the official website — sche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET 2021 will be held on August 19, 20, 23, 24, and 25, 2021. On the exam day, candidates need to carry the hall ticket as a printout.

To download the hall ticket of AP EAMCET 2021, candidates may follow the steps below:

Step 1: Go to sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the ‘Hall Ticket’ link and click on it.

Step 3: On clicking the link, a new portal opens.

Step 4: Access the portal by entering the registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth.

During the exam, apart from the AP EAMCET 2021 hall ticket, candidates also need to carry a filled-in online application form with a duly affixed recent colour photograph. The photo must be attested by the gazetted officer (or) principal of the college. In the filled in the online application form, the signature and the left thumb impression is to be made in the presence of the invigilator.

AP EAMCET 2021 last week preparation guide

Now that the hall ticket is out, there is very little time left for the exam. Those who are planning to take the exam can check last week’s preparation tips to get the best AP EAMCET 2021 score.

Previous year question papers are a must: The previous year question papers with the AP EAMCET 2021 answer key are the best sources to prepare for the exam. Candidates must solve these to get an idea about the level of the exam.

Use the 10-hour study plan: To clear AP EAMCET, students can divide the 6-hour study schedule into two hours for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics each. Give two hours more to the weaker subject and the last two hours should be utilised fully for revision. Make sure to take a 1-hour relaxation break, to let up the monotony. This is the final week to make it or break it.

Do not start learning new things: The last 7-10 days are most crucial for AP EAMCET, hence do not start any new topic or any difficult chapter. Candidates should only revise what they have already prepared earlier, to avoid any confusion and anxiousness.

Manage your time wisely during the AP EAMCET: As per the AP EAMCET question paper pattern, the first 15 minutes are meant for reading the question paper properly, hence read it carefully, mark the questions to be done and only then start with the paper. Do not panic on seeing unknown questions, instead focus on the scoring ones. Give an online AP EAMCET mock test to get a better understanding of how the exam is to be taken.

Revise the formulae by heart: Topics that consists of formula-based questions It is often seen that 15-20 questions in the exam are easy/moderate level and only 5-7 of them are on the difficulty level, so do not be anxious about how difficult the paper will be, instead of practice and brush up the acquired knowledge. As per experts, Chemistry is the most scoring subject in the AP EAMCET exam.

AP EAMCET is a state-level exam, held for admission in BTech, BSc (Agriculture), BSc (Horticulture), Pharm D or BPharma, BVSc & AH etc courses. The exam is only held once a year, in CBT mode.