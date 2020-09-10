AP EAMCET admit card 2020 released, steps to download hall ticket

AP EAMCET will be held between September 17 and September 25. Representational image/ file

AP EAMCET admit card 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit card for the Common Entrance Tests 2020. The exam will be held between September 17 and September 25. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can download the admit card through the website- sche.ap.gov.in.

The entrance exam for admission to Andhra Pradesh based colleges will be conducted through computer-based mode. The AP EAMCET for engineering will be conducted on September 17, 18, 21, 22, and 23 while for agriculture-related courses, the test will be held on September 23, 24, and 25. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — from 9 am to 12 noon, and from 3 to 6 pm.

AP EAMCET admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘AP EAMCET 20’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the scrolling link ‘AP EAMCET hall ticket’

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Admit card will appear

Step 7: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

As many as 2,72,720 candidates have registered for EAMCET. Considering the health aspect due to the pandemic, the number of slots in which the examination will be held has been increased. This will result in a fewer number of students in each slot. All examination centres will be sanitised with Sodium Hypochloride after completion of each session, and the centre will also house sanitisers, gloves, face masks and thermal scanners to ensure a safe environment, as per the officials.

About AP EAMCET

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada conducts the EAMCET examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to engineering, medical, agriculture and management courses. It is the second largest technical university in the country with 273 affiliated colleges. The university separated from the erstwhile Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in 2008.

