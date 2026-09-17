AP EAMCET 2026: Round 3 seat allotment results to be released today

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 Phase 3 seat allotment result today, September 17. Candidates appearing for the counselling process for undergraduate admission will be able to check the allotment through the official AP Common Admissions Portal (CAP) at cap.apcfss.in.

The Phase 3 allotment result was originally scheduled to be released on September 16. However, the announcement was postponed by a day and is now expected today. The third phase of counselling is the final regular round of engineering admissions under the Convenor quota.

How to check AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 3 seat allotment result online?