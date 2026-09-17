AP EAMCET 2026: Round 3 seat allotment results to be released today

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 Phase 3 seat allotment result today, September 17. Candidates appearing for the counselling process for undergraduate admission will be able to check the allotment through the official AP Common Admissions Portal (CAP) at cap.apcfss.in.
The Phase 3 allotment result was originally scheduled to be released on September 16. However, the announcement was postponed by a day and is now expected today. The third phase of counselling is the final regular round of engineering admissions under the Convenor quota.
How to check AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 3 seat allotment result online?
Candidates participating in the final round of counselling can follow the steps mentioned below to check their Round 3 engineering seat allotment:
Step 1: Visit the official AP Common Admissions Portal at cap.apcfss.in.
Step 2: Look for the link related to AP EAPCET 2026 Phase 3 or Final Phase Seat Allotment.
Step 3: Click on the allotment result link.
Step 4: Enter the required login credentials.
Step 5: Submit the details to access the allotment result.
Step 6: Check the allotted college and engineering branch.
Step 7: Download the allotment letter for future reference.
The seat allotment will be based on several factors, including the candidate’s rank, category, reservation status, preferences submitted during web-options entry and the availability of seats in participating institutions. Candidates who are allotted seats in this phase will need to check their allotment details and follow the instructions issued by the counselling authorities.
Students are advised to carefully review the allotment details after logging in to the portal. They should also check the official counselling schedule for information regarding reporting, fee payment and other admission-related requirements.
The AP EAMCET Round 3 counselling process provides participating candidates with another opportunity to secure engineering seats based on their rank and submitted preferences.