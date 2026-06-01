AP EAMCET 2026 results today: Websites to check

AP EAMCET results 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) today. The EAPCET results will be published today on their official website — cets.apsche.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results at the website mentioned earlier. Apart from the website, the results can be checked at APSCHE myCET.
AP EAMCET 2026 Results Live Updates
The question paper for the AP EAMCET consisted of 160 questions in total, with one mark allotted to each question. The question paper was divided into three parts: 80 questions for Mathematics, 40 questions for Physics, and Chemistry. There is no negative marking for wrong answers or unattempted questions, while for correct answers, candidates will be awarded one mark.
The AP EAMCET exam was conducted between May 12 to May 20, 2026. For engineering, the exam was held between May 12 to May 15 and May 18, while for agriculture and medical, the exam was conducted between May 19 and May 20, 2026. After that the provisional answer key was opened on May 25, and the objection window was opened till May 27.
To check the results on the mobile app of APSCHE myCET, download the app on your phone. Then the candidate has to select the exam for which they have appeared, and then go to the results section. After that, enter the required details and submit. The result will appear on the screen. Download it or take a screenshot for future reference.
After the results are declared, the counselling process will start for eligible candidates. For that, candidates have to register for the counselling process, after which their documents will be verified. Then a mock allotment will happen followed by which there will be a final allotment. Candidates who get into their preferred college are advised to pay the fees to secure the seat, while the rest of them can wait for the next round. The counselling process strictly happens online and is based on marks.