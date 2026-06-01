AP EAMCET 2026 results today: Websites to check

AP EAMCET results 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) today. The EAPCET results will be published today on their official website — cets.apsche.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results at the website mentioned earlier. Apart from the website, the results can be checked at APSCHE myCET.

AP EAMCET 2026 Results Live Updates

Homepage of AP EAMCET official website (screengrab from website) Homepage of AP EAMCET official website (screengrab from website)

The question paper for the AP EAMCET consisted of 160 questions in total, with one mark allotted to each question. The question paper was divided into three parts: 80 questions for Mathematics, 40 questions for Physics, and Chemistry. There is no negative marking for wrong answers or unattempted questions, while for correct answers, candidates will be awarded one mark.