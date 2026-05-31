AP EAMCET 2026 Results Date, Time Live Updates: APSCHE releases results date at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2026 Results Date, Time Live (Image generated by AI)

AP EAMCET 2026 Results Date, Time Direct Link At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will be declaring the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Additionally, the council will also publish the rank card with the results.

To check the results of the AP EAMCET/EAPCET candidates have to go to the official website, then click on the “AP EAMCET results 2026” link. After that, enter the registration number, date of birth, and captcha as login details, then click submit. The result will appear in a new tab. Download and save it for future reference.

Story continues below this ad Candidates who had appeared for the AP EAMCET were asked to enter the marks of their class 10+2 by the council. For this, the council had also opened the window. The examination was conducted between May 12 and May 20. For the engineering stream, the exam was held between May 12 and 15 and May 18, while for the agriculture and medical streams, the exam was conducted on May 19 and 20. A few days after the exam, the provisional answer key was released on May 25. The objection window was open until May 27 for candidates who wanted to raise objections against the provisional answer key. Live Updates The exam was held for three hours. The question paper consisted of 160 objective-type questions, which included 80 questions from Mathematics, 40 questions from Chemistry and Physics each. (Image Generated by AI) Each question carries one mark. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers or unattempted questions. Candidates will be awarded a +1 mark for the correct answer. To qualify for the AP EAMCET 2026 exam, candidates have to get a minimum of 25 per cent of the total marks to be considered for ranking. But for candidates who belongs from SC and ST categories, there are exemptions in the minimum required marks. They will get admission on the basis of the seat reserved for those categories.

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