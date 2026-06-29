AP EAMCET Results 2026 Live Updates: EAPCET result likely June 30

The exam was conducted between May 12 and May 20, 2026, by the council.(screengrab from website)

AP EAMCET Results 2026 Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) results will likely be released on June 30 by APSCHE. Candidates who have appeared for the EAMCET/ EAPCET exam can check their results at the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The exam was conducted between May 12 and May 20, 2026, by the council.

To check the AP EAMCET results, candidates have to go to the official website of the council. Then click on ‘AP EAPCET results’ on the homepage. After that, enter your registration number, date of birth and captcha and click submit. The EAPCET result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Story continues below this ad After the examination was over, the provisional answer key was released on May 25, 2026. The challenge window was open till May 27, 2026. An expert panel reviews the challenges made by the students. The final answer key is made based on the provisional answer key and the challenges made by the students. Live Updates Jun 29, 2026 03:48 PM IST AP EAMCET Results 2026 Live Updates: Website to check Candidates who have appeared for the EAMCET/ EAPCET exam can check their results at the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Jun 29, 2026 03:46 PM IST AP EAMCET Results 2026 Live Updates: When will results be released? The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) results will likely be released on June 30 by APSCHE. The results will be declared soon at their official website. (Image generated by AI) Once the results are declared, candidate can check their name, roll number, parents name, category (if applicable), marks achieved in each subject, total marks secured. In case there is any mistake in the result, candidate should contact with the council authorities at the earliest. Around 322 colleges in Andhra Pradesh offer seats to students in Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses in undergraduate courses. The counselling process will start after the result is declared. The process takes place completely online and is based on the marks of the examination achieved by the students.

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