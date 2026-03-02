AP EAMCET 2026: Registration deadline extends to March 17

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the registration deadline for AP EAMCET 2026, giving candidates additional time to apply for admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes. The new deadline to register without a late fee is March 17, 2026.

The registration link is available on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTU Kakinada) will conduct the computer-based examination between May 12 and 20.

The engineering stream exam will be held from May 12 to 15, and on May 18, while the agriculture and pharmacy examinations are scheduled for May 19 and 20. The exam will be conducted in two shifts each day — a morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and an afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.