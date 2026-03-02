AP EAMCET 2026: Registration deadline extends to March 17

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the registration deadline for AP EAMCET 2026, giving candidates additional time to apply for admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes. The new deadline to register without a late fee is March 17, 2026.
The registration link is available on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTU Kakinada) will conduct the computer-based examination between May 12 and 20.
The engineering stream exam will be held from May 12 to 15, and on May 18, while the agriculture and pharmacy examinations are scheduled for May 19 and 20. The exam will be conducted in two shifts each day — a morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and an afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The correction window for submitted application forms will be open from April 4 to 6. Admit cards will be released on April 28. A preliminary answer key will be published on May 23, with the last date to raise objections set as May 25. Each objection will require a fee of Rs. 300, refundable only if the objection is found valid. Results are expected to be declared on June 1, 2026.
General category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 800, BC candidates Rs. 750, and SC and ST candidates Rs. 700. Candidates who miss the March 17 deadline will be able to apply with a late fee.
The AP EAMCET 2026 question paper will comprise 160 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark. There is no negative marking. For the agriculture and pharmacy streams, the paper will include 80 questions from biology — botany and zoology — and 40 questions each from physics and chemistry. The examination will be conducted in English and Telugu, with Urdu translation available at the Kurnool test centre.