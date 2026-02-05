AP EAMCET 2026: Application begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; know important dates & eligibility

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, has opened the registration process for AP EAPCET 2026. Aspirants seeking admission through the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can access the application link via the official AP EAMCET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The deadline for submitting applications without a late fee is March 7, 2026. A correction window will be available from March 26 to March 28, 2026.
The AP EAMCET 2026 hall tickets will be available for download starting April 28, 2026. The Engineering stream examination is scheduled from May 12 to 15, and on May 18, 2026, while the Agriculture and Pharmacy exams will take place on May 19 and 20, 2026.
The provisional answer key will be published on May 23, 2026, with the objection window open from May 23 to May 25, 2026. The results are expected to be announced on June 1, 2026.
–Last date to apply without a late fee: March 7, 2026
–Application correction window: March 26 – March 28, 2026
–Hall ticket download begins: April 28, 2026
–Engineering exam dates: May 12 – 15 and May 18, 2026
–Agriculture & Pharmacy exam dates: May 19 – 20, 2026
–Provisional answer key release: May 23, 2026
–Objection window: May 23 – May 25, 2026
–Tentative result announcement: June 1, 2026
The registration fee for AP EAMCET 2026 is Rs 800 for candidates from the open category, Rs 700 for SC/ST candidates, and Rs 750 for those belonging to the BC category. Payment can be made through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or AP Online.
–Class 10 (SSC) marks memo
–Class 12 / Intermediate marks memo or hall ticket number
–Study certificates (Class 6 to 12)
–Transfer Certificate (TC)
–Caste certificate (for SC/ST/BC candidates, if applicable)
–Income certificate (for fee reimbursement, if applicable)
–Passport-size photograph (scanned)
–Signature (scanned)
–Residence certificate (if applicable)
–Parents’ income details
Step 1: Go to the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the designated “AP EAMCET application” link available on the homepage.
Step 3: On the next window, register with your name and contact details
Step 4: Pay the AP EAPCET 2026 application fees and register with other details
Step 5: Submit and download the application form
Detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, exam syllabus, and structure is available on the APSCHE portal. Students seeking updates on education, admission schedules, course details, or examination notifications are advised to rely on official sources or directly reach out to APSCHE.
In case of queries, students can contact the helpdesk: helpdeskapeapcet@apsche.org or can dial 0884-2359599 and 0884-2342499
