AP EAMCET 2026: Application begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; know important dates & eligibility

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, has opened the registration process for AP EAPCET 2026. Aspirants seeking admission through the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can access the application link via the official AP EAMCET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The deadline for submitting applications without a late fee is March 7, 2026. A correction window will be available from March 26 to March 28, 2026.

The AP EAMCET 2026 hall tickets will be available for download starting April 28, 2026. The Engineering stream examination is scheduled from May 12 to 15, and on May 18, 2026, while the Agriculture and Pharmacy exams will take place on May 19 and 20, 2026.