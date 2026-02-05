AP EAMCET 2026: Application begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; know important dates & eligibility

Aspirants seeking admission through the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can access the application link via the official AP EAMCET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 11:00 AM IST
AP EAMCET 2026: Application begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; know important dates & eligibilityThe deadline for submitting applications without a late fee is March 7, 2026. A correction window will be available from March 26 to March 28, 2026. (Image by AI Generated)
Make us preferred source on Google

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, has opened the registration process for AP EAPCET 2026. Aspirants seeking admission through the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can access the application link via the official AP EAMCET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The deadline for submitting applications without a late fee is March 7, 2026. A correction window will be available from March 26 to March 28, 2026.

The AP EAMCET 2026 hall tickets will be available for download starting April 28, 2026. The Engineering stream examination is scheduled from May 12 to 15, and on May 18, 2026, while the Agriculture and Pharmacy exams will take place on May 19 and 20, 2026.

The provisional answer key will be published on May 23, 2026, with the objection window open from May 23 to May 25, 2026. The results are expected to be announced on June 1, 2026.

AP EAPCET 2026: Important dates

–Last date to apply without a late fee: March 7, 2026

–Application correction window: March 26 – March 28, 2026

–Hall ticket download begins: April 28, 2026

–Engineering exam dates: May 12 – 15 and May 18, 2026

–Agriculture & Pharmacy exam dates: May 19 – 20, 2026

–Provisional answer key release: May 23, 2026

–Objection window: May 23 – May 25, 2026

–Tentative result announcement: June 1, 2026

AP EAPCET 2026: Application fees

The registration fee for AP EAMCET 2026 is Rs 800 for candidates from the open category, Rs 700 for SC/ST candidates, and Rs 750 for those belonging to the BC category. Payment can be made through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or AP Online.

AP EAPCET 2026: Documents required

–Class 10 (SSC) marks memo

–Class 12 / Intermediate marks memo or hall ticket number

–Study certificates (Class 6 to 12)

–Transfer Certificate (TC)

–Caste certificate (for SC/ST/BC candidates, if applicable)

–Income certificate (for fee reimbursement, if applicable)

Aadhaar card

–Passport-size photograph (scanned)

–Signature (scanned)

–Residence certificate (if applicable)

–Parents’ income details

AP EAPCET 2026: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the designated “AP EAMCET application” link available on the homepage.

Story continues below this ad

Step 3: On the next window, register with your name and contact details

Step 4: Pay the AP EAPCET 2026 application fees and register with other details

Step 5: Submit and download the application form

Detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, exam syllabus, and structure is available on the APSCHE portal. Students seeking updates on education, admission schedules, course details, or examination notifications are advised to rely on official sources or directly reach out to APSCHE.

In case of queries, students can contact the helpdesk: helpdeskapeapcet@apsche.org or can dial 0884-2359599 and 0884-2342499

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pak cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC; 'weak argument': BCCI
Not just Naravane: 19-yr-old case shadows ex-officer’s book on R&AW ‘secrets’
Not just Naravane: 19-yr-old case shadows ex-officer’s book on R&AW ‘secrets’
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie's birth, shares 'she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions'
Arjun Kapoor's journey has been full of highs and lows.
Born to Bollywood royalty, actor lost mother weeks before hit debut, battled failure, trolls and autoimmune disease
He immediately called the woman, asking if the package was to be received by someone
'That's creative thinking': Woman books Rapido to throw trash, netizens react
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
nude art modelling
Form, not sexuality: Inside the professional world of Indian nude art models and the quest for respect
Google Pixel 10a
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Google Pixel 10a
Can India find its ‘edge’ in edge AI? Experts weigh strategy to compete in global AI race
Edge AI pre-summit event
Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm
reels, mental health
Form, not sexuality: Inside the professional world of Indian nude art models and the quest for respect
nude art modelling
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'That's creative thinking': Woman books Rapido to throw trash, netizens react
He immediately called the woman, asking if the package was to be received by someone
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
American tourist Indians are lazy
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
man saves cows railway crossing
'Absolute hero': Teen boy swims 4 hours through strong waves to save family drifting 14 km into sea
After four hours battling the waves, he reached the shore and collapsed from exhaustion
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement