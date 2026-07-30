AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling: Phase 1 revised schedule out at cap.apcfss.in; registrations extended till August 1

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) revised the Phase 1 schedule of the AP EAMCET 2026 counselling process on July 30. Candidates can check the new dates for the counselling process at the official website of the Common Admissions Portal (CAP) – cap.apcfss.in. As per the schedule, candidates can now complete their online registration by August 1. To register for the online AP EAMCET 2026 counselling process, candidates are required to submit their documents at the portal and pay the prescribed application fee.
As per the revised AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 schedule, the Round 1 seat allotment results will be released on August 9 on the official counselling portal. The AP EAMCET counselling process, conducted by the Commissionerate of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh, facilitates admissions to undergraduate courses in engineering, pharmacy and agriculture. These programmes are offered by government and private institutions across the state.
As the last date for AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 online registrations 2026 has been revised, students still stand a chance to register for the admission process. Refer to the table below to check the announced schedule for Phase 1.
|Last date to register online
|August 1, 2026
|Online verification of uploaded certificates
|July 22 to August 2, 2026
|Last date for Web Options Entry
|August 3, 2026
|Modification in Web Options
|August 4, 2026
|Display of Round 1 Seat Allotments
|August 9, 2026
|Dates for reporting at the allotted institute
|August 10 to August 15, 2026
|Commencement of Classes
|August 10, 2026
This year, the AP EAMCET 2026 was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) from May 12, 13, 14, 15, and 18, 2026 for students who applied for engineering, and on May 19 and 20, 2026 for Agriculture and Pharmacy applicants. APSCHE will release the scorecards for the same on July 1.
A total of 1,82,317 students qualified in the Engineering stream, while 63,546 students qualified in the Agriculture & Pharmacy stream. The overall pass percentage for engineering and Agriculture & Pharmacy applicants stood at 70.52% and 89.59% respectively. Note that only those who have qualified in the AP EAMCET 2026 exam are eligible to register for the counselling process.