AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling: Phase 1 revised schedule out at cap.apcfss.in; registrations extended till August 1

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) revised the Phase 1 schedule of the AP EAMCET 2026 counselling process on July 30. Candidates can check the new dates for the counselling process at the official website of the Common Admissions Portal (CAP) – cap.apcfss.in. As per the schedule, candidates can now complete their online registration by August 1. To register for the online AP EAMCET 2026 counselling process, candidates are required to submit their documents at the portal and pay the prescribed application fee.

As per the revised AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 schedule, the Round 1 seat allotment results will be released on August 9 on the official counselling portal. The AP EAMCET counselling process, conducted by the Commissionerate of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh, facilitates admissions to undergraduate courses in engineering, pharmacy and agriculture. These programmes are offered by government and private institutions across the state.