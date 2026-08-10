AP EAMCET 2026 Admissions: Phase 1 seat allotment out for EAPCET at cap.apcfss.in

The Commissionerate of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the Phase 1 seat allotment results students who registered for admission to engineering college admissions, through the ongoing Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2026 counselling process. Candidates can check their seat allotment for round 1 on the Common Admissions Portal (CAP) at cap.apcfss.in. Applicants can check their allocation by signing in at the above-mentioned portal using their individual credentials.

As per the information available on the online portal, this year, the admission process is being conducted for a total of 1,50,828 engineering seats with 247 engineering colleges across the state of Andhra Pradesh participating in the AP EAMCET 2026 counselling process. All the MPC candidates who have been allotted a seat in Phase 1 are required to report to their allocated colleges by August 15.