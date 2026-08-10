AP EAMCET 2026 Admissions: Phase 1 seat allotment out for EAPCET at cap.apcfss.in

The Commissionerate of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the Phase 1 seat allotment results students who registered for admission to engineering college admissions, through the ongoing Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2026 counselling process. Candidates can check their seat allotment for round 1 on the Common Admissions Portal (CAP) at cap.apcfss.in. Applicants can check their allocation by signing in at the above-mentioned portal using their individual credentials.
As per the information available on the online portal, this year, the admission process is being conducted for a total of 1,50,828 engineering seats with 247 engineering colleges across the state of Andhra Pradesh participating in the AP EAMCET 2026 counselling process. All the MPC candidates who have been allotted a seat in Phase 1 are required to report to their allocated colleges by August 15.
The AP EAMCET 2026 counselling is offering admission to applying MPC students in 78 different engineering courses. Applicants can follow the steps mentioned below to check their respective seat allotment for Round 1 of the AP EAMCET 2026 counselling process.
Step 1: Go to the official website – cap.apcfss.in.
Step 2: On the homepage of the site, tap on ‘Candidate login’.
Step 3: Enter you sign-in details such as your user name and password on the login page.
Step 4: Fill in the Captcha code displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Tap on ‘Sign in’ to get redirected to the result page.
Step 6: Search for the active link of AP EAMCET 2026 phase 1 seat allotment results.
Step 7: Check the college and course allocated to you.
Candidates must check all the details mentioned on the seat allotment results. In case of any discrepancy, candidates need to report it to the concerned authority to get it rectified. To accept the allocated seat, candidates are required to pay the prescribed admission fees and join the college between August 10 and August 15. Students can check the institute details and other important information by visiting the online portal.