AP EAMCET 2022: Special round seat allotment result today

Manabadi AP EAMCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the result for the AP EAMCET special round seat allotment result today after 6 pm. Candidates will be able to check result at the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The window for self reporting and reporting at allotted college will remain open between November 11 to November 14.

AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official AP EMACET website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the seat allotment link available for AP EAMCET

Step 3: Enter required credentials such as application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and the list will be available in your student corner.

Step 5: Download and save the list for future reference.

Once candidates are able to locate their seat allotment list and letter, they will have to take their seat allotment letter and report to their allotted college for document verification and further admission process.

Candidates are advised to make sure they reach their allotted centres as soon as possible with their AP EAMCET rank card, hall ticket, marksheets of class 12 and 10, government issued photo identification proof, transfer certificate and category certificate (if needed).