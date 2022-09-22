scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

AP EAMCET 2022: Seat allotment result today; here’s how to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates would require to key in some credentials such as application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will today release the seat allotment result for AP EAMCET 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam and are eligible can check the seat allotment result today at the official AP EAMCET website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

To check the seat allotment result, candidates would require to key in some credentials such as application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official AP EMACET website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the seat allotment link available for AP EAMCET

Step 3: Enter required credentials such as application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and the list will be available in your student corner.

Step 5: Download and save the list for future reference.

Once candidates are able to locate their seat allotment list and letter, they will have to take their seat allotment letter and report to their allotted college for document verification and further admission process.

Candidates are advised to make sure they reach their allotted centres as soon as possible with their AP EAMCET rank card, hall ticket, marksheets of class 12 and 10, government issued photo identification proof, transfer certificate and category certificate (if needed).

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 09:55:55 am
