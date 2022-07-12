scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

AP EAMCET 2022: Provisional Answer key releasing today; here’s how to download

Candidates can download their response sheets along with the answer keys from the website to compare their scores. The answer key is provisional and subject to challenge.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2022 10:30:18 am
AP EAMCET answer keyThe AP EAMCET exam is conducted for granting admissions to candidates in Engineering, Agricultural and Medical undergraduate programs. (Representative image)

The State Council for Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh (APSCHE), will release the provisional answer key today at 5 pm. Students who appeared in the exam can download the answer key at the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The application process began on April 11 and the last date to apply was May 10. AP EAMCET 2022 admit card was released on June 27. The engineering exam was conducted from July 4 to July 8. The agriculture and pharmacy exams will be held on July 11 and 12.

AP EAMCET answer key: How to download

Step 1:Visit the official website – sche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says “Master Engineering Question Paper With Preliminary Keys (Engineering & Pharmacy)

Step 3: EAMCET/EAPCET 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen along with the question paper.

Step 4: Download the answer key and question paper 2022 as pdf files.

The AP EAMCET exam is conducted for granting admissions to candidates in Engineering,  Agricultural and Medical undergraduate programs.

