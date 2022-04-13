AP EAMCET 2022 mock test released: Check details

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test, (AP EAMCET) mock test 2022 has been released by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur, candidates can access the AP EAMCET mock test without any login credentials at the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to solve the mock test of AP EAMCET 2022 to achieve good scores. Solving the AP EAMCET mock test 2022 will help to understand the new exam pattern and difficulty level of the exam.

How to attempt AP EAMCET 2022 mock test

Step 1: Visit the AP EAMCET 2022 official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

Step 2: Click on the “Mock Test” tab.

Step 3: The course-wise mock test link will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Click on the AP EAMCET mock test link and attempt it.

AP EAMCET 2022 admit card will be released on June 27 and the engineering exam will be conducted from July 4 to July 8. The agriculture and pharmacy exams will be held on July 11 and 12, 2022.

The AP EAMCET application process started on April 11 and the last date to apply is May 10, 2022. The last date for submission of online applications without a late fee is May 10 while with a late fee of Rs. 500 is June 22. The form correction window will be available between June 23 to 26.

In 2021, approximately 1,95,000 candidates applied for the engineering stream and 79,500 candidates applied for the pharmacy stream. Then, an aggregate number of 1,950 candidates applied for both engineering and pharmacy streams.