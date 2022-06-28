AP EAMCET 2022: Last-week preparation tips to crack the exam

Updated: June 28, 2022 3:24:18 pm
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur, will conduct the AP EAMCET 2022 from July 4 to July 8, 2022. With the exam approaching, candidates would be searching to know the last-minute exam preparation tips to ace the AP EAMCET exam. Hence, provided below are some preparation tips for AP EAPCET 2022 and passing the entrance test with flying colours.
AP EAMCET 2022 preparation tips:
- Candidates are advised to revise all the high-weightage topics as much as possible. For that, they need to know the important topics of PCM beforehand.
- Make sure to create a revision plan and follow it rigorously. There shall be no negligence with the timetable.
- Candidates must make short notes during revision. The revision notes will be helpful during the exam day for quick review.
- Solve the previous year’s question papers to improve numerical solving ability and achieve time management.
- Candidates should download AP EAMCET hall ticket and keep them safe beforehand to avoid last-minute stress.
AP EAMCET 2022: Subject-wise strategy
|Chemistry
|Chemistry is the scoring subject in the AP EAMCET exam. However, candidates have to revise the important terms and formulas to ace this subject. Candidates are also advised to solve example problems available in textbooks.
|Mathematics
|Mathematics demands the most time for practice. Since it is not a theoretical subject, one needs to spend a good amount of time analysing problem-solving skills by practice only. Practice as many problems as possible to gain speed and time management during the examination day. Clear all the concepts beforehand. Analyse where mathematics shortcuts can be used to find answers quickly.
|Physics
|Physics can be understood with the approach of problem-solving skills. Physics is not that tough. Make sure to note down all the formulas and practice as much sample paper as possible.
Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) is conducted for admissions to various undergraduate engineering, medical, and agricultural courses offered by various institutes in the state. Last year, APSCHE renamed AP Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) as AP EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test).
