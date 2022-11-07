scorecardresearch
AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Special round registration begins

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The processing fee cum registration for the EAMCET counselling will remain open till November 8. The web option entry 2022 is open till November 9.

ap eamcet 2022Candidates can register and submit their choices online at the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in (File image)

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) today started the registration process for AP EAMCET 2022 special round of counselling. Candidates can register and submit their choices online at the official website – eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

The processing fee cum registration for the EAMCET counselling will remain open till November 8. The web option entry 2022 is open till November 9.

AP EAMCET 2022 counselling: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘AP EAPCET 2022’

Step 3: Click on the link for the counselling schedule to check the detailed list.

Step 4:  Click on the ‘Registration form’ link and key in the hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 5: Fill in the all the required details and check for any errors.

Step 6: Pay the registration fee, if any. Then, submit the form.

This year, the AP EAMCET 2022 was held from July 4 to July 8, 2022 and the result for the same was declared in the last week of July. In this year’s result, Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy has earned the first rank in the Agriculture stream, and Boya Haren Satvik has topped the Engineering stream.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-11-2022 at 11:47:04 am
