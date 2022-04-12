AP EAMCET 2022 application form released; exam from July 4 

The State Council for Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh (APSCHE) has released the application form for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022. The application process began on April 11 and the last date to apply is May 10. Interested candidates can apply at the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

The last date for submission of online applications without late fee is May 10 while with late fee of Rs. 500 is June 22. The form correction window will be available between June 23 to 26.

AP EAMCET 2022 admit card will be released on June 27 and the engineering exam will be conducted from July 4 to July 8. The agriculture and pharmacy exams will be held on July 11 and 12.

AP EAMCET 2022: How to apply

Step 1- Visit the AP EAMCET 2022 official website – sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET/

Step 2- Enter the required information and make the payment for the application fee.

Step 3- Log in using the required credentials and fill out the application form for AP EAMCET 2022.

Step 4- Upload the documents as per the specified format.

Step 5- Download the AP EAMCET application form for the future and submit it.

AP EAMCET Eligibility criteria

Students who have passed their Class 12 boards examination or are due to appear for the final class 12 intermediate exams, especially from the science stream are eligible to apply for AP EAMCET.

Candidates seeking admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programs can apply online on the official website AP EAMCET 2022 which will be held as an online computer-based test (CBT).