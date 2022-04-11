AP EAMCET 2022 application form expected soon: Check last year’s eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other details

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), formerly AP EAMCET, application forms are expected to be out soon on the official website — sche.ap.gov.in, as per media reports.

Candidates seeking admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programs can apply online on the official website AP EAMCET 2022 which will be held as an online computer-based test (CBT).

AP EAMCET 2022 will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) on behalf of the State Council for Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh (SCHE, AP)

AP EAMCET Exam pattern 2021

AP EAMCET 2022 exam will consist of a total of 160 questions (MCQ). There will be no provision for negative marking for incorrect responses. As per the AP EAMCET exam pattern, the mode of language of the paper will be English, Telegu, and Urdu (Candidates willing to appear for the exam in Urdu have to appear at Kurnool exam centre only). The AP EAMCET 2022 exam will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT).

AP EAMCET Eligibility criteria

Students who have passed their Class 12 boards examination or are due to appear for the final class 12 intermediate exams, especially from the science stream are eligible to apply for AP EAMCET.

AP EAMCET Application fee

In order to proceed with filling the AP EAMCET application form 2022, candidates have to first click on step 1 of fee payment at AP EAMCET registration 2022 and enter the basic details and then pay the requisite application fee.

The application fee for the subject of engineering and agriculture is— OC/ BC- Rs.1200 and SC/ST- Rs.600. The candidates are instructed to pay online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc on the website – sche.ap.gov.in

After successful payment, the website shall contain transaction details for the candidate which should be duly noted for future reference. Thereafter, they need to proceed further and click on ‘proceed to fill out the application form for AP EAMCET 2022’.

AP EAMCET 2021 Syllabus

The subjects to be covered in the examination include Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Candidates should note that the AP EAMCET 2022, syllabus will include the topics to be studied for the entrance examination.

AP EAMCET 2022: How to apply

Step 1- Visit the AP EAMCET 2022 official website – sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET/

Step 2- Enter the required information and make the payment for the application fee.

Step 3- Log in using the required credentials and fill out the application form for AP EAMCET 2022.

Step 4- Upload the documents as per the specified format.

Step 5- Download the AP EAMCET application form for the future and submit it.

With the release of the application form for AP EAMCET 2022, JNTUK will also release the list of AP EAMCET exam centers in 2022. Students will have to enter their preferred exam center while filling out the AP EAMCET application form 2022. Students are advised to carefully check the list of exam centers as the authorities will not entertain any request for exam center change.