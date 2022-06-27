scorecardresearch
Monday, June 27, 2022
AP EAMCET 2022 admit card released; here’s how to download

AP EAMCET 2022 will be held from July 4 to July 8, 2022. Candidates can download hall ticket at the official website - sche.ap.gov.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
June 27, 2022 12:46:58 pm
AP EAMCET admit card 2022 has been released by JNTU.

AP EAMCET admit card 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUK), Kakinada, has released the AP EAMCET 2022 hall ticket on the official website — sche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET 2022 will be held from July 4 to July 8, 2022. On the exam day, candidates need to carry the hall ticket as a printout.

Read |AP EAMCET 2022: Check exam pattern, last year’s eligibility criteria and other details

AP EAMCET 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the ‘Hall Ticket’ link and click on it.

Step 3: On clicking the link, a new portal opens.

Step 4: Access the portal by entering the registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Also read |TS EAMCET admit card 2022 released: Check how to download

During the exam, apart from the AP EAMCET 2021 hall ticket, candidates also need to carry a filled-in online application form with a duly affixed recent colour photograph. The photo must be attested by the gazetted officer (or) principal of the college. In the filled in the online application form, the signature and the left thumb impression is to be made in the presence of the invigilator.

AP EAMCET 202a2 exm will consist of a total of 160 questions (MCQ). There will be no provision for negative marking for incorrect responses. As per the AP EAMCET exam pattern, the mode of language of the paper will be English, Telegu, and Urdu (Candidates willing to appear for the exam in Urdu have to appear at Kurnool exam centre only). The AP EAMCET 2022 exam will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT).

 

 

 

